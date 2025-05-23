The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has decided not to launch a full-scale strike against Canada Post…..for now.

The 55-thousand workers were in a legal strike position as of midnight.

However, union officials say instead of a walkout, they’re calling on their members to refuse all overtime, saying they want to minimize disruptions to the public, and lost pay to their members.

They add they’ll continue to study Canada Post’s latest offer, presented on Wednesday.

Wages and the cost of living are two issues, and the biggest stumbling block continues to be plans for weekend deliveries.

Canada Post wants to use part-time workers, while the union is demanding they be full-time staffers.

A report from an industrial commission, established by the federal government, has also recommended an end to door-to-door mail deliveries as a way to stem the post office’s mounting financial losses.