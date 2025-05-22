Canada Post is rejecting a proposal from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to hold off their strike action for two weeks.

The 55-thousand workers plan to hit the picket lines tomorrow….their second walkout in six months.

But the union wants to delay things for two weeks to give them time to consider a new contract proposal offered by Canada Post yesterday.

The big issue continues to be weekend deliveries.

Canada Post wants to use part-time workers, while the union is demanding they be full-time staffers.

An industrial commission report, established by the federal government, also recommended an end to door-to-door mail deliveries as one way to stem the post office’s mounting losses.