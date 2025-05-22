Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsCanada Post workers reject proposal from Union to hold off strike action...
Local News

Canada Post workers reject proposal from Union to hold off strike action for two weeks

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville Post Office
Town of Vegreville Post Office. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)
Canada Post is rejecting a proposal from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to hold off their strike action for two weeks.
The 55-thousand workers plan to hit the picket lines tomorrow….their second walkout in six months.
But the union wants to delay things for two weeks to give them time to consider a new contract proposal offered by Canada Post yesterday.
The big issue continues to be weekend deliveries.
Canada Post wants to use part-time workers, while the union is demanding they be full-time staffers.
An industrial commission report, established by the federal government, also recommended an end to door-to-door mail deliveries as one way to stem the post office’s mounting losses.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo