Local News

Lakeland Métis Nation Association to receive $600,000 to help boost cancer screening awareness in their communities

By Nikki Ritchot
Lakeland Métis Nation Logo
Lakeland Métis Nation Association Logo. (Sourced from their official website)

The Lakeland Métis Nation Association is receiving $600,000 over the next three years to boost cancer screening awareness in their communities.

The funding comes from Alberta’s Cancer Research in Screening and Prevention Program, which is investing $3 million province-wide.

President Melina Power, a two-time cancer survivor, says early detection is key to saving lives—and this money will help host info sessions and bring in nurse practitioners to educate Métis citizens. The goal is to increase early screenings and improve health outcomes.

The Lakeland Métis Nation is one of four groups awarded funding, along with Siksika Health Services, the University of Alberta, and Alberta Health Services. 

