Lamont County is looking ahead to the summer months with a number of programs hosted by the Lamont County FCSS, the Kalyna Family Resource Network, and the Community Adult Learning Council.

Some of the programs on offer include summer camps for children of all ages, Seniors Appreciation Week BBQs in early June, and an opportunity for youth aged 14 to 18 to volunteer for the Lamont County FCSS Leader in Training Program.

For more details on what’s happening in Lamont County this summer and how to register for these programs, you can click here.