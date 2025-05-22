By Stan Ashbee, Vista Radio

With the arrival of warmer weather and longer days, kids are spending more time outside—whether walking to a friend’s house, heading to the park or just enjoying the outdoors.

The Alberta RCMP is reminding parents and guardians this is a good time to check in with children about staying safe and being aware of their environment.

Building confidence in children to recognize unsafe situations and trust their instincts is one of the best ways to help keep them safe. Having open, age-appropriate conversations about boundaries, decision-making and what to do when something feels wrong can go a long way in preparing kids for real-life scenarios.

To support families in the community with these important conversations, the Alberta RCMP is sharing a list of tips parents and caregivers can review with their children: