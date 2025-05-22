Subscribe to Local News
Government of Canada representatives will make their way to Viking this June for information session

By Nikki Ritchot
Town of Viking sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

Representatives from Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency will be in Viking on Thursday, June 5th to host an information clinic on several federal government programs and services.

The meeting will cover topics like the Canadian Dental Care Plan, Pensions, the Disability Tax Credit, and much more.

The session is free to attend, and will take place and the Viking and Beaver FCSS in Viking at 4924 53rd Avenue from 10am to 3pm.

If you’re unable to attend the clinic but still have questions, you can call 1-833-537-4342 from 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday.

