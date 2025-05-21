Subscribe to Local News
Local News

Town of Vegreville announces free Wi-Fi now available at Pysanka Park

By Nikki Ritchot
Town of Vegreville Administration Building. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now staff)

The Town of Vegreville is pleased to announce that free Wi-Fi is now available at Pysanka Park, thanks to a new partnership with St. Paul based rural internet provider MCSNet.

The organization has been a locally owned family business since 1995 and currently serves over 25,000 Albertans.

Mayor Tim MacPhee is thrilled with the collaboration saying “We’re thrilled to partner with MCSnet to provide this valuable service to our residents and visitors. As a family-run business with deep community roots in the region, MCSnet exemplifies the strength of local partnerships and the economic vitality of rural Alberta. This collaboration is just one more example of how regional relationships are creating meaningful amenities and improving the quality of life for everyone who lives in or visits our town.”

The new partnership is just another step for the Town’s ongoing efforts to enhance public spaces and support tourism and economic development.

To read the official release statement about the collaboration, you can click here.

