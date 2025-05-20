Canada could be hit by its second postal strike in six months.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has issued a strike notice for Friday.

Whether it’ll be a full-scale walkout by the 55-thousand employees, or begin with rotating job action, has not yet been decided.

The union’s notice comes after last week’s release of an industrial commission report recommending Canada Post end door-to-door delivery, and institute weekend deliveries with part-time employees, as ways to solve its chronic financial situation.

The commission was set up by Ottawa after it ended the month-long walkout in December.

The union says the report is heavily-biased in favour of Canada Post.