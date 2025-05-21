Cold Lake First Nations is speaking out against Alberta’s proposed Bill 54, which could make it easier for citizen-led referendums—including one on provincial separation from Canada.

Chief Kelsey Jacko says the bill threatens Indigenous treaty rights and sovereignty, calling it “reckless and deeply disrespectful.” CLFN emphasized their identity as Treaty 6 signatories and their deep ties to the land, stating, “We never surrendered our sovereignty.”

While Premier Danielle Smith says she doesn’t support separation, she would honour a valid referendum—so long as it doesn’t violate Indigenous rights.