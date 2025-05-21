Subscribe to Local News
Two dogs are found safe after involvement in truck theft in Bonnyville

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta RCMP Sign (Nikki Ritchot, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

Two dogs are safely back home after being caught up in a truck theft in Bonnyville.

Just before noon on May 11, RCMP say a truck—with the pets inside—was stolen from a parking lot on Eastpointe Way. The vehicle was later spotted near the Elizabeth Métis Settlement and stopped with a spike belt after a short chase.

A 21-year-old man from Fishing Lake was arrested and found to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The dogs had been let out at a construction site and were found unharmed by RCMP, who praised the teamwork between detachments. 

