Two dogs are safely back home after being caught up in a truck theft in Bonnyville.

Just before noon on May 11, RCMP say a truck—with the pets inside—was stolen from a parking lot on Eastpointe Way. The vehicle was later spotted near the Elizabeth Métis Settlement and stopped with a spike belt after a short chase.

A 21-year-old man from Fishing Lake was arrested and found to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The dogs had been let out at a construction site and were found unharmed by RCMP, who praised the teamwork between detachments.