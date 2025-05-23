HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionMay 23, 2025 VCHS Assistant Principal Christina Gieringer Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 23, 2025 VCHS Assistant Principal Christina Gieringer FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/May-23-2025-Christina-Gieringer.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 22, 2025 Vegreville Recreation Programmer Molly Grant Jeff Dyck - Thursday, May. 22nd, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 21, 2025 Vegreville 4H Beef Club Member Ayden Homeniuk Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, May. 21st, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 20, 2025 Vegreville Blue Jays Infielder Grayson Soprovich Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, May. 20th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 13, 2025 Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, May. 13th, 2025