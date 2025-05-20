HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionMay 20, 2025 Vegreville Blue Jays Infielder Grayson Soprovich Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 20, 2025 Vegreville Blue Jays Infielder Grayson Soprovich FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/May-21-2025-Grayson-Soprovich.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 13, 2025 Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, May. 13th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 8, 2025 Elk Island Catholic School Board Trustee Teresa Mackowecki & Vegreville Mayor Tim MacPhee Jeff Dyck - Thursday, May. 8th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 7, 2025 AKASU Palliative Care Society Board Member Jennie Johnson Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, May. 7th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection May 1, 2025 Maker’s Market Organizer Jennifer Hladilo Jeff Dyck - Thursday, May. 1st, 2025