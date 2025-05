May 16, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 2007 Dodge Dakota, 4.7 L V8, automiatic, 4×4, 240,000 kms on it, new windshield, crew cab, short box, tonneau cover, two sets of tires and rims, in great shape $5000 780-632-8955

For sale: Honey, delivery is available, 100% organic 780-603-9623 TEXT ONLY Mundare, AB