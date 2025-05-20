Subscribe to Local News
Local News

New poll shows most Canadians are in favour of retaliation against U.S. tariffs

By Nikki Ritchot
Canadian Flag
On the economic front, a new poll shows most Canadians are in favor of retaliating against U.S. tariffs—despite growing fears of a recession.

About two-thirds support a “dollar-for-dollar” counter approach, although Ottawa has held off for now, aiming to avoid escalating the situation. Interestingly, nearly 70% of Canadians say they’re actively avoiding American products as a form of protest.

Meanwhile, Carney seems to have passed a major political test—nearly half of Canadians say he stood firm in his recent meeting with Donald Trump. 

