Grade 12 students over at Vegreville Composite High School are preparing for their graduation ceremony and celebration happening on Saturday, May 24th.

Assistant Principal for the school Christina Gieringer says that it has been an exciting first year for her in the role, and that it has been an absolute pleasure working with the students to get them to graduation day.

Gieringer goes on to say that she knows that the students graduating this year from Vegreville Composite High School have a bright future ahead of them, and hopes they will always keep the memories of their time at the school with them.

As the end of the year approaches, Gieringer says that while staff and students are looking forward to the summer break, they are excited to welcome back students from grade 7 to 12 for a new year in September.

For more information about Vegreville Composite High School, you can visit their website at www.vegcomp.ca.