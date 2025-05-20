The Town of Vegreville is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Edible Orchard to be held on Wednesday, June 11th from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Pysanka Park.

Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Manager, Dan Kuzmic, will be hosting the Grand Opening of the Edible Orchard, which is situated at the north end of Pysanka Park, near the Pysanka Park mini golf course.

Through the support of Tree Canada, the Town successfully applied for a $10,000 Tree Canada Edible Orchard grant in 2023 and has officially completed planting the diverse range of 80 fruit trees, bushes, and shrubs early in May of 2025.

