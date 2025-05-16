Subscribe to Local News
Sports

Chilly Night Sees Jays Fall In Home Opener

By Jeff Dyck
The Jays and A's shake hands after a hard-fought battle in the cold. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

With temperatures hovering around 10 degrees for most of the game, it was a chilly home opener for the Powerline Baseball League’s Vegreville Blue Jays. Coming off a road win in Tofield to start the season, the Birds couldn’t keep the momentum going, falling 7-1 to the visiting Rosalind Athletics. This year’s squad is a good mix of veteran stalwarts and fresh faces. Returning shortstop Grayson Soprovich says it’s good to get some youth on the field and see what the future holds for the team.

Next up for the Jays (1-1) is a meeting with Camrose at Riverview Ball Diamond on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.

Lefty ace Kyle Muzechka gave up four runs over four innings in his first home start of 2025.
First Baseman Zak Lang (#8) makes the stretch to secure an out.
