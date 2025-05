Loblaw is warning of a spike in grocery store prices, as the company runs out of its pre-tariff stocks.

Company chief executive Per Bank says they’ve managed to limit their tariff-hit items to around a thousand.

But as stocks run down, he expects that list to increase to three-thousand within the next week or two….and six-thousand in the next couple of months.

Loblaw usually carries about 80-thousand items.

Bank says all grocers are hoping for a rapid de-escalation of the tariff situation.