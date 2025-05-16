Subscribe to Local News
Local News

Prime Minister Mark Carney is open to new pipeline projects if there’s national support

By Nikki Ritchot
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Mark Carney. (Photo sourced from the Bank of Canada website)

There’s a bit of a mixed message coming out of Ottawa when it comes to pipelines.

Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada should focus on using its current pipelines—like Trans Mountain—before building new ones. He claims it’s running under capacity and that global oil demand is expected to peak by 2028.

But just a day earlier, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’s open to new pipeline projects if there’s national support. Carney also hinted at revisiting rules around emissions caps and project assessments—changes the oil and gas industry has been pushing for.

Despite some different tones, cabinet ministers say they’re united on the path forward. 

