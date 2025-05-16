The Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services will be hosting a babysitting course on Friday June 27th for children aged 11 and older.

This is a one day course that runs from 9am to 4pm, and cost is $20 per participant.

Limited space is available for this class, so if you’re interested, be sure to enter your registration form and payment by June 20th at 4pm. Students will be required to bring their own lunch and water bottle, a doll suitable for diapering, and a pen and paper to the course.

For more information or to register, you can call 780-632-3966, or send an email to tvogt@vegreville.com.