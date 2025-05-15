Subscribe to Local News
Provincial government employees vote in favour of strike action

By Nikki Ritchot
Province of Alberta Flag

Provincial government employees have voted in favour of strike action, if a new contract agreement isn’t reached.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents 23-thousand workers in government services, says 90 per cent of those casting ballots were in favour of a walkout.

The union says the results are good for 120 days……but they remain committed to reaching a settlement.

They’ve been negotiating for more than a year, seeking increased pay, improved working conditions and job security.

Public sector workers have only been allowed to strike since 2017.

