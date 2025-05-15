Provincial government employees have voted in favour of strike action, if a new contract agreement isn’t reached.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents 23-thousand workers in government services, says 90 per cent of those casting ballots were in favour of a walkout.

The union says the results are good for 120 days……but they remain committed to reaching a settlement.

They’ve been negotiating for more than a year, seeking increased pay, improved working conditions and job security.

Public sector workers have only been allowed to strike since 2017.