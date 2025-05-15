The Town of Vegreville’s Annual Municipal Beyond-The-Bin Recycling Round Up Event is set to happen on June 14th this year.

This will be your chance to ensure that electronics, paints, tires, used oil, and household hazardous waste that may just be sitting in your basements, garages, or sheds are safely disposed of. The Round Up will take place from 11am to 3pm at the Central Recycling Drop Off Centre which is located at 4822 51st Avenue, behind the Dairy Queen.

For more information about this event, or if you have any questions or concerns, you can call 780-632-3197.