The Vegreville 4H Beef Club is gearing up for their Achievement Day, happening this year on Monday, May 26th at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds.

Club member Ayden Homeniuk says that he is looking forward to it after all of the hard work that was done this year.

The day will kick off with the show at noon, supper will follow at 5:30pm with the sale at 7pm. For more information about the Vegreville 4H Beef Club, you can visit their Facebook page.