A 28-year-old man from Saddle Lake is facing multiple charges after a drug trafficking investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a home.

RCMP say Brandon Carlos Favel was arrested on May 8th after police seized drugs, paraphernalia, and ammunition. He’s now facing several charges, including trafficking cocaine, meth, and opioids, as well as weapons-related offences.

Favel remains in custody following a judicial hearing.