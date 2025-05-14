The Beaver County Community Adult Learning Program is offering Digital Skills Classes in the Town of Tofield starting this May.

The classes will cover topics like how to navigate social media, email, and digital spaces from your phone, laptop or tablet. These courses are perfect for those looking to learn more or simply refresh their skills.

The classes will take place every Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm at the Tofield Arena Meeting Room starting on May 28th. Cost per session is $2, but may be waived if cost is a barrier.

To reserve your spot, you can call 780-663-3732, or send an email to calp@beaver.ab.ca.

The Digital Skills Classes will run until June 25th.