Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeTrading PostMay 13, 2025
Trading Post

May 13, 2025

The Ranch logo
The Ranch 106.5 Logo.

May 13, 2025
PHONED IN ITEMS
For sale: Two bike carriers, one is on a receiver tube and the other bolts on the bumper of an RV/Two adult bicycles $100 each 780-632-4774 Vegreville, AB

 

TEXTED IN ITEMS
For sale: 2011 GMC Terrain SLE, 2.2 four-cylinder engine with 40,000 kms on it, 228,000 kms on the body, heated cloth seats, backup camera, power windows and locks, new rear main seal, new water pump, new headlights, decent tires 780-218-3927 Holden, AB

For sale: 2001 Ford F150, extended cab, 4×4, short box, automatic, Triton V8, full bush grill, 205,000 kms on it $3500 OBO 780-632-8955

Trading Post

Trading Post

Trading Post, May 12th, 2025

FOR SALE: GMC Terrain SUV  Reliable Daily Driver with Recent Upgrades
Read more
Trading Post

May 9, 2025

Trading Post listings for May 9, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

May 8, 2025

Trading Post listings for May 8, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

May 7, 2025

Trading Post listings for May 7, 2025
Read more
Trading Post

May 6, 2025

Trading Post listings for May 6, 2025
Read more
Load more

Submit Your Item For Sale!

Your Name(Required)
Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, gif, Max. file size: 512 MB.
Don't Publish:(Required)
Please select everything you wish to keep private and not see on My Vegreville Now!
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

Trading Post

Trading Post, May 12th, 2025

Nikki Ritchot -
Trading Post

May 9, 2025

Jeff Dyck -
Trading Post

May 8, 2025

Jeff Dyck -
Trading Post

May 7, 2025

Jeff Dyck -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo