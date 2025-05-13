May 13, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Two bike carriers, one is on a receiver tube and the other bolts on the bumper of an RV/Two adult bicycles $100 each 780-632-4774 Vegreville, AB

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 2011 GMC Terrain SLE, 2.2 four-cylinder engine with 40,000 kms on it, 228,000 kms on the body, heated cloth seats, backup camera, power windows and locks, new rear main seal, new water pump, new headlights, decent tires 780-218-3927 Holden, AB

For sale: 2001 Ford F150, extended cab, 4×4, short box, automatic, Triton V8, full bush grill, 205,000 kms on it $3500 OBO 780-632-8955