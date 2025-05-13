Subscribe to Local News
Local News

First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum

By Nikki Ritchot
Canadian Flag
First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Premier Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum.

At a May 6 emergency meeting in Edmonton, leaders like Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton said any move toward separation would violate treaty rights, since Alberta sits on Treaty 6, 7, and 8 lands—agreements made with the federal government, not the province.

Premier Smith says she’s not pushing for separation but would support a referendum if a citizen petition meets new, easier requirements.

Chiefs warn that any attempt to separate could halt resource development on Indigenous lands, and they’re ready to fight to protect their rights. 

