First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Premier Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum.

At a May 6 emergency meeting in Edmonton, leaders like Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton said any move toward separation would violate treaty rights, since Alberta sits on Treaty 6, 7, and 8 lands—agreements made with the federal government, not the province.

Premier Smith says she’s not pushing for separation but would support a referendum if a citizen petition meets new, easier requirements.

Chiefs warn that any attempt to separate could halt resource development on Indigenous lands, and they’re ready to fight to protect their rights.