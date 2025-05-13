Cold Lake Ag Society is calling for help after being hit by two break-ins earlier this year, including one that cost them $50,000 in camera gear.

Despite using security, cameras, and working with bylaw officers, the property continues to face thefts, vandalism, and even unauthorized camps. President Jay Cory says it’s putting major strain on the non-profit, which hosts events like rodeos and weddings.

MLA Scott Cyr says he’ll meet with the group later this month to talk crime and safety. He blames federal bail policies but says he’s working with Alberta officials to boost local enforcement and mental health support.