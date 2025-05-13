Subscribe to Local News
Cold Lake Ag Society seeking help from provincial government after several break-ins and continuing safety issues

By Nikki Ritchot
Cold Lake Ag Society is calling for help after being hit by two break-ins earlier this year, including one that cost them $50,000 in camera gear.

Despite using security, cameras, and working with bylaw officers, the property continues to face thefts, vandalism, and even unauthorized camps. President Jay Cory says it’s putting major strain on the non-profit, which hosts events like rodeos and weddings.

MLA Scott Cyr says he’ll meet with the group later this month to talk crime and safety. He blames federal bail policies but says he’s working with Alberta officials to boost local enforcement and mental health support. 

