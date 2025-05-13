The Town of Vegreville is now looking for energetic and passionate community performers of all ages to help bring the stage to life and provide entertainment for the 3rd Annual Party in Park and Colour Day Run happening on July 1st at Pysanka Park.

This is your chance to volunteer your time and showcase your talent, whether you play an instrument, dance, sing, or provide a unique cultural performance to share.

For more information on this year’s festivities or more information on how to apply to perform, you can click here.