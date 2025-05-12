FOR SALE: GMC Terrain SUV

Reliable Daily Driver with Recent Upgrades

Selling my 2011 GMC Terrain SLE, a solid SUV for anyone looking for a practical daily driver. It’s got a few quirks like any older vehicle, but I’ve invested a fair bit to keep it running strong.

Key Features:

2.2 4 cylinder engine – only 40,000 km on the CURRENT engine

Kilometers: 228,000 km on the body

Heated cloth seats – warm and comfortable for winter

Backup camera – makes parking a breeze

Power windows and locks – all the basics you need

Recent Work:

New rear main seal – major job already handled

New water pump last year – better cooling and reliability

New headlights – clear and bright for night driving

Decent tires – good tread, no immediate need for replacement

Shows some wear and tear for its age – not a showroom piece

Could use a bit of TLC here and there, but nothing that stops it from being a reliable daily driver

Selling as-is, priced to reflect the work already put in. Just trying to recoup.

To inquire, please call 780-218-3927. Located in Holden.