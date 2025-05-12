FOR SALE: GMC Terrain SUV
Reliable Daily Driver with Recent Upgrades
Selling my 2011 GMC Terrain SLE, a solid SUV for anyone looking for a practical daily driver. It’s got a few quirks like any older vehicle, but I’ve invested a fair bit to keep it running strong.
Key Features:
2.2 4 cylinder engine – only 40,000 km on the CURRENT engine
Kilometers: 228,000 km on the body
Heated cloth seats – warm and comfortable for winter
Backup camera – makes parking a breeze
Power windows and locks – all the basics you need
Recent Work:
New rear main seal – major job already handled
New water pump last year – better cooling and reliability
New headlights – clear and bright for night driving
Decent tires – good tread, no immediate need for replacement
Shows some wear and tear for its age – not a showroom piece
Could use a bit of TLC here and there, but nothing that stops it from being a reliable daily driver
Selling as-is, priced to reflect the work already put in. Just trying to recoup.
To inquire, please call 780-218-3927. Located in Holden.