Local NewsTeachers across Alberta could be headed toward a strike
Local News

Teachers across Alberta could be headed toward a strike

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta Teachers Association Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

Teachers across Alberta could be headed toward strike action after rejecting the latest recommendations from a mediator in their contract talks. The Alberta Teachers’ Association says nearly 82% of teachers voted—and just under 62% were against the proposed agreement. 

The offer included a 12% wage increase over four years, boosts to substitute teacher pay, and other benefit improvements. But ATA President Jason Schilling says concerns go beyond wages, with class sizes and student support still major issues. 

Teachers are now in a two-week cooling-off period. If no deal is reached, they could vote to strike and, with 72 hours’ notice, be on the picket line as early as the end of May. 

