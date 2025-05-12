A Two Hills man is facing several serious charges after two missing youths from the area were found in Leduc with an adult male on May 6. RCMP say 40-year-old Mark Sayler of Two Hills was arrested following the discovery and further investigation.

Sayler is now charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, child pornography, child luring, and providing liquor to a minor, among other offences. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on June 12.

Police say no further details will be shared to protect the identities of the youth involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Two Hills RCMP or Crime Stoppers.