The Town of Vegreville is pleased to announce that the Visitor Centre at Pysanka Park is now open for the season.

Tourism Co-Ordinator for the Town Michelle Gladys says there are a number of exciting things on the horizon for Vegreville this summer, including the return of some popular activities that launched last year.

Gladys goes on to say that that summer will be jam packed with various events for people of all ages, including the Canada Day Party in the Park and Colour Day Run, and an exciting attempt to break the record for the World’s Largest Egg and Spoon Race on August 30th.

For more information and details about the 2025 summer event schedule for the Town of Vegreville Visitor Centre you can click here.