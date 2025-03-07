Alberta is pushing back against new U.S. tariffs with a “Buy Alberta” campaign, promoting local agriculture and food products.

Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson says the initiative will highlight the province’s farmers, ranchers, and agri-food businesses while helping retailers label Canadian goods. The province is also cutting purchases of American alcohol and video lottery terminals but won’t impose levies on oil and gas exports. Sigurdson calls the tariffs—25% on Canadian goods and 10% on energy—concerning but emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong trade ties.

The U.S. remains Alberta’s largest trading partner, accounting for nearly half of its $17.9 billion in agri-food exports last year.