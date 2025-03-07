Starting April 1, Alberta’s government will transfer ownership of hundreds of hospitals and care centers from Alberta Health Services to Alberta Infrastructure.

The province says centralizing ownership will give it more control over operators and how facilities are used. Premier Danielle Smith says past rules on maintaining and selling public buildings have been frustrating, and this move is part of a broader ownership shift under the Real Property Governance Act.

The NDP opposes the change, warning it could lead to more health care privatization. However, officials say health entities will continue operating the facilities under cost-free leases.