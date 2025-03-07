The Vegreville Vision Credit Union is preparing to host a silent auction in support of Kidsport Vegreville this spring.

Kidsport Vegreville is an organization that helps provide grants to cover the costs of registration fees so that children under the age of 18 in Town and throughout the County of Minburn can play a season of sport. The chapter accepts applications and provides grants of up to $300 per child per year for kids living in Vegreville and the County of Minburn area.

Chairman for Kidsport Vegreville Roy Mills says that organizations like this who are committed to helping children stay involved in sports are more important than ever.

The Vegreville Vision Credit Union has been hosting the silent auction in support of Kidsport Vegreville for a number of years.

They are now gratefully accepting donations for the auction, which will start on March 17th and run until mid-April. 100 percent of the proceeds collected will go toward helping fund a season of sport for children in need. Those looking to bid on items and support Kidsport Vegreville can visit the Vision Credit Union at 4917 51st Avenue.

For more information about the organization, you can visit their website at kidsportcanada.ca.