Alberta strikes back against Trump tariffs

By Jeff Dyck
Province of Alberta Flag

Alberta is hitting back against tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. tariffs include a 25 per cent duty on all Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products. At a news conference today in Medicine Hat, Premier Danielle Smith called the tariffs unjustified and a clear breach of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump signed during his first term. Smith says the tariffs amount to a betrayal of a deep and abiding friendship. In response, she announced several countermeasures. Smith also directed her government to assist grocers and other retailers in labeling all Canadian products and asked them to voluntarily prioritize stock from Alberta, Canada or countries that uphold free trade agreements with Canada. Among the province’s additional countermeasures, Smith says Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis will no longer allow the purchase of U.S. alcohol or new video lottery terminals.

