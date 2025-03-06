On March 1, 2025, Vermilion RCMP received a report regarding an individual who was sending text messages of a sexual nature to a youth under the age of 18.

As a result of their investigation, Vermilion RCMP has charged Patrick John Kelly, a 40-year-old resident of Vermilion, with luring a child. He was taken before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court today, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Lloydminster, Alberta.

As the victim is under the age of 18, no additional information is available.