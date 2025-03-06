Excitement is growing as the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce prepares for the 3rd Annual Multi Industry Career Fair.

The Fair is chance for those interested to learn more about new or different job opportunities that are being offered by local businesses.

President of the Chamber Connie Steinwand says that the event is also a great opportunity for those looking to further their post secondary education, as 9 educational institutions will be in attendance, including Portage College, Lakeland College, and NAIT.

The 3rd Annual Multi Industry Career Fair will take place Wednesday, March 19th from 3pm to 7pm at the Vegreville Social Centre.

- Advertisement -

Attendance to this event is free.