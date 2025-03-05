Subscribe to Local News
Alberta proposes digital rent and eviction notices

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta’s government is proposing new rules that would allow landlords to send rent increase and eviction notices via email, text, or social media.

The changes, part of the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, aim to expand the definition of electronic communication under the Residential Tenancies Act. Minister Dale Nally says this won’t replace traditional methods like registered mail but will add options when other methods fail.

Officials say email is the most common method, but courts will determine if digital notices are valid if disputed. 

