The Vermilion Folk Club in conjunction with the Vermilion Elks are pleased to announce the return of their annual St. Patrick’s Day event called the St. Patty’s Day Bash. This year marks the 3rd year of the event.

The evening will include a cash bar, midnight pizza, and a live music performance from Calgary based acoustic trio Delta Whiskey.

President of the Folk Club Allan MacMillan says that not only is the Bash a lot of fun, the funds collected go toward supporting both the Vermilion Folk Club and the Vermilion Elks.

The 3rd Annual St. Patty’s Day Bash will take place on Saturday, March 15th at the Vermilion Elks Hall. Tickets are $30 per person, and are available for purchase at the Vermilion Credit Union, or by contacting a member of the Folk Club or Elks. Doors open at 8pm.