Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is ready to retaliate, now that U-S President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian imports…..25 per cent on everything except energy, which has been set at ten percent.

His advisors say the President doesn’t feel we’ve done enough to halt fentanyl shipments and illegal immigrants, adding there’s “no room left.”

The Canadian government says immediate retaliation will consist of matching tariffs on 30-billion dollars worth of American imports, including fruits and vegetables, diary products, poultry, and almost all types of alcohol, tobacco, and bottled water.

A second round worth 125-billion dollars, will go into effect in 21 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa and the provinces will also be discussing additional non-tariff penalties.