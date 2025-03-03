WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that his threatened 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States will take effect at midnight. Trump made the announcement at 3 p.m. ET, telling reporters at the White House: “Tomorrow, tariffs 25 per cent on Canada and 25 per cent on Mexico and that will start.” He added that there would be no last-minute reprieve: “They’re all set, they go into effect tomorrow.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada’s retaliatory package is ready to roll. “We are ready with $155 billion worth of tariffs and we are ready with the first tranche of tariffs, which is $30 billion,” Joly said Monday afternoon. Joly said she is set to meet with the full cabinet to review further options tonight.

“There are thousands of jobs in Canada at stake. Now, we’ve done the work, we are ready,” Joly said.

Recently re-elected Premier Doug Ford promised to cut U.S. access to electricity exports from Ontario as retaliation.