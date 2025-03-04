Subscribe to Local News
Bonnville RCMP seize weapons and drugs in roadside check

By Nikki Ritchot
(Supplied, RCMP)

A lunch-hour roadside check by Bonnyville RCMP on February 24 led to the seizure of weapons and drugs and the arrest of two men.

RCMP say the driver of a pickup truck fled during the stop on 66th Street, but the vehicle broke down less than a kilometre away. Both occupants ran on foot, but officers caught them. Police say they found a handgun, brass knuckles, knives, crystal meth, suspected fentanyl, and cash.

Derek Drake, 35, of Cold Lake, and Andrew Heigh, 33, of Edmonton, face multiple charges and remain in custody. 

