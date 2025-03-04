The very first open house for the Andrew Rural Academy took place last Friday on February 28th. The new school is slated to open in September 2025 for children in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

In addition to curriculum set by the province, the Academy will also have a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. The school is also prioritizing making education relevant to life and careers in rural Alberta.

Mayor of the Village of Andrew Barry Goertz says this new facility is breathing new life into the Village, and is a much needed boost for the community after the closure of Andrew School in 2023.

The Andrew Rural Academy is working in partnership with a number of post secondary schools such as Norquest, Portage College, NAIT, and Lakeland College as they gear up to begin operations in the fall.

For more information about the new school, you can visit their website at andrewruralacademy.org, or if you have any questions, you can send them an email at andrewacademyfoundation@gmail.com.