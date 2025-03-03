The Vegreville Community Daycare is currently running a fundraiser they’re calling the Leprechaun Lotto.

The event is a 50/50 cash raffle with the funds raised going toward funding some exterior upgrades to the Centre, as well as consumables for the children. If you’re looking to support the Vegreville Community Daycare, you can enter the draw at rafflebox.ca until March 16th, and the winner will be announced on the 17th.

For more information, you can visit the Vegreville Community Daycare Facebook page.