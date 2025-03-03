The 46th Annual Wendy Brook Music Festival is making its return to Vegreville this week. This long-standing event made its debut in December of 1961 with the first ever Wendy Brook Carol Concert, and has since evolved into a 7 day music festival featuring local musicians and performance artists adjudicated by world class teachers from across western Canada.

Chairperson for the Festival Larissa Bombak says that the event is wonderful opportunity for all performers to get out and hone their skills in front of an audience.

The Wendy Brook Music Festival starts today and will run until March 10th at various locations around Vegreville. The final concert featuring a number of artists who participated in the festival will take place on March 19th at A.L. Horton Elementary School.

To view the complete schedule of performances or for more information, you can visit the festival website at wendybrookmusicfestival.com.