February 28, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Antique oak rocking chair, in good condition $80 OBO/Antique oak corner table, 24 by 24, reconditioned $80 OBO/Four 16-inch Chevrolet six-bolt rims, in fair condition $40 OBO 780-868-3170

Looking for: Good set of used tractor tires, 18-4-30 780-603-1857

For sale: Sports card collection from early 90’s, in binder and sheets, two full sets and select single cards and rookie cards $250 OBO/1995 Chevrolet 4×4, extended cab, some rust, high kms but reliable, great work or hunting truck $2000 OBO/Loaded tacklebox, all Rapala and Len Thompson brand name lures and tip-ups, short rods, long rods and other gear $800 OBO 780-385-5455