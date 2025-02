A 28-year-old woman was found dead near the Cold Lake Marina on February 11, sparking discussions about homelessness and winter safety.

RCMP say no foul play is suspected, but drugs were found at the scene. Investigators believe cold weather may have been a factor, though a medical examiner’s report is pending.

Friends and advocates say her death highlights ongoing struggles for Cold Lake’s homeless population, calling for more resources and compassion for those in need.