The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) is calling for at least $11.35 billion in funding for public education ahead of the provincial budget.

The ATA says anything less would mean Alberta is underfunding 90% of students, worsening overcrowded classrooms and staffing shortages. The requested amount would increase education spending by $1.55 billion.

ATA President Jason Schilling says Alberta has the means to fix the crisis, and failing to invest now will lead to greater costs in the future.